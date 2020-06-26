All apartments in Fullerton
2548 Monterey Place
2548 Monterey Place

2548 Monterey Place · No Longer Available
Location

2548 Monterey Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
FOR LEASE - Welcome to the beautiful community of Sunny Ridge, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Fullerton! This home is recently remodeled and made Turn-key ready for a detail oriented buyer who appreciates quality. Downstairs you are greeted by beautiful Wood Laminate flooring, lots of natural light, a relaxing Living Room w/fireplace, a Guest Bathroom, a Dining Room and a Fully Remodeled Kitchen with beautiful White Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, and brand new Stainless Steel appliances. Upstairs you will find all new low-pile carpeting in the Bedrooms and Tile flooring in the Bathrooms. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled! The Master Suite in this home is HUGE, offering plenty of space for a Cal King Bed Set as well as a generous sitting area where you can enjoy your private Fireplace (yes, this home has two fireplaces). The second bedroom is very spacious as well - again able to accommodate a Bedroom Set as well as a spacious Sitting Area or maybe a large Walk-in Closet! The patio area is relaxing and offers views of the community and greenbelt areas making it a perfect space to show off your master grilling skills! The Sunny Ridge community is vibrant with a multitude of things to do, enjoy the Community Pool/Spa and Clubhouse, the nearby Amerige Heights shopping center, and for recreation - Emery Park. This home also offers the added benefits of being located within the award-winning Fullerton School District and close to Buena Park & Fullerton Metro Stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2548 Monterey Place have any available units?
2548 Monterey Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2548 Monterey Place have?
Some of 2548 Monterey Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2548 Monterey Place currently offering any rent specials?
2548 Monterey Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 Monterey Place pet-friendly?
No, 2548 Monterey Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2548 Monterey Place offer parking?
Yes, 2548 Monterey Place offers parking.
Does 2548 Monterey Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2548 Monterey Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 Monterey Place have a pool?
Yes, 2548 Monterey Place has a pool.
Does 2548 Monterey Place have accessible units?
No, 2548 Monterey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 Monterey Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2548 Monterey Place has units with dishwashers.

