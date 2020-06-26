2548 Monterey Place.

Amenities

FOR LEASE - Welcome to the beautiful community of Sunny Ridge, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Fullerton! This home is recently remodeled and made Turn-key ready for a detail oriented buyer who appreciates quality. Downstairs you are greeted by beautiful Wood Laminate flooring, lots of natural light, a relaxing Living Room w/fireplace, a Guest Bathroom, a Dining Room and a Fully Remodeled Kitchen with beautiful White Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, and brand new Stainless Steel appliances. Upstairs you will find all new low-pile carpeting in the Bedrooms and Tile flooring in the Bathrooms. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled! The Master Suite in this home is HUGE, offering plenty of space for a Cal King Bed Set as well as a generous sitting area where you can enjoy your private Fireplace (yes, this home has two fireplaces). The second bedroom is very spacious as well - again able to accommodate a Bedroom Set as well as a spacious Sitting Area or maybe a large Walk-in Closet! The patio area is relaxing and offers views of the community and greenbelt areas making it a perfect space to show off your master grilling skills! The Sunny Ridge community is vibrant with a multitude of things to do, enjoy the Community Pool/Spa and Clubhouse, the nearby Amerige Heights shopping center, and for recreation - Emery Park. This home also offers the added benefits of being located within the award-winning Fullerton School District and close to Buena Park & Fullerton Metro Stations.