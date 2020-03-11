All apartments in Fullerton
2516 Larkwood Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

2516 Larkwood Drive

2516 Larkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Larkwood Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in the hills of Fullerton, located in the exclusive "Park Vista" community. Largest model, tremendous curb appeal. No neighbor in the back! Very pleasantly upgraded home; a breeze to move into. Upon entering you will find a perfectly flowing floor plan with abundance of natural sunlight. Light, bright, comfortable and modern layout. Double door entry, vaulted ceilings, newer dual-pane windows and doors throughout. Newer interior and newer exterior paint, inviting living room with brick fireplace, impressive formal dining room, light color laminate flooring throughout downstairs, newer Berber carpeting upstairs, recessed lighting, newer light fixtures. Open cheerful galley kitchen with granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, white cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances, casual dining area and newer vinyl flooring. Upscale family room with lots of windows for a fabulous woodsy view and lots of sunshine. Private & elegant master suite with mirrored closet doors. All 3 bathrooms have been updated. Handy laundry room downstairs, oversized three car garage. Professionally custom landscaped; generous backyard with beautiful covered patio & large side yard for perfect outdoor entertaining. Award winning school district (Robert Fisler Elementary/Junior High & Sunny Hills High). Very convenient location, close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center, restaurants, grocery markets, parks and golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Larkwood Drive have any available units?
2516 Larkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Larkwood Drive have?
Some of 2516 Larkwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Larkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Larkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Larkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Larkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2516 Larkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Larkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2516 Larkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Larkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Larkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2516 Larkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Larkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2516 Larkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Larkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Larkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
