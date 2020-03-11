2516 Larkwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled in the hills of Fullerton, located in the exclusive "Park Vista" community. Largest model, tremendous curb appeal. No neighbor in the back! Very pleasantly upgraded home; a breeze to move into. Upon entering you will find a perfectly flowing floor plan with abundance of natural sunlight. Light, bright, comfortable and modern layout. Double door entry, vaulted ceilings, newer dual-pane windows and doors throughout. Newer interior and newer exterior paint, inviting living room with brick fireplace, impressive formal dining room, light color laminate flooring throughout downstairs, newer Berber carpeting upstairs, recessed lighting, newer light fixtures. Open cheerful galley kitchen with granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, white cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances, casual dining area and newer vinyl flooring. Upscale family room with lots of windows for a fabulous woodsy view and lots of sunshine. Private & elegant master suite with mirrored closet doors. All 3 bathrooms have been updated. Handy laundry room downstairs, oversized three car garage. Professionally custom landscaped; generous backyard with beautiful covered patio & large side yard for perfect outdoor entertaining. Award winning school district (Robert Fisler Elementary/Junior High & Sunny Hills High). Very convenient location, close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center, restaurants, grocery markets, parks and golf courses.