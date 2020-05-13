2513 W Oak Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOUSE FOR RENT-Amazing HOME-Completely Remodeled - Property Id: 114142



Location, Location,Location! Welcome to one of the best neighborhoods in West Fullerton. From the moment you stop the car in front of the house you are welcomed by a dream garden and desert landscape with rocks and amazing succulent plants and palm trees. House has new exterior and interior paint, new roof, new central heater, new recessed lighting throughout the house, air conditioning, completely remodeled kitchen (with new solid wood kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops, new stainless steel double sink, new garbage disposal, lighting fixtures, ceramic tile floor, new stainless steel microwave and new stainless steel range), completely remodeled bathroom (with new bath tub, new sink, new vanity, new toilet, tile ceramic wall and floor).One of the bedrooms has a french door that opens to a large and quiet back yard. New driveway and new walkways in front of the house and side of the house, new garage door, and washer and dryer installed in the garage for your convenience.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114142

Property Id 114142



(RLNE4845775)