Amenities
2512 Balfour Ave. Available 02/01/20 2512 E. Balfour - 4 Bd/2 Bath Fullerton Home Near Troy HS - Single family home w/2 car garage and fenced back yard.
-Marbled entry way.
-Kitchen with eating area, tile flooring, gas range/oven, and dishwasher.
-Refinished hardwood flooring in dining area and living room.
-3 Bedrooms and hallway with hardwood flooring.
-Spacious 4th bedroom/family room with wood laminate flooring and fireplace.
-Ceiling fans in all rooms.
-Fenced back yard and covered patio.
-Two car garage with auto opener.
-Gas laundry hookups in laundry room.
-Automatic sprinklers in front and back yards.
-Rent includes weekly gardening. Residents pay all other utilities.
Troy HS attendance area, close proximity to 57 and 91 freeways.
*We are pet-friendly w/additional deposit & comply with all state and federal regulations regarding service animals, but do have some breed restrictions - please call for additional information.
(RLNE2290080)