Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2512 Balfour Ave.
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

2512 Balfour Ave.

2512 Balfour Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Balfour Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2512 Balfour Ave. Available 02/01/20 2512 E. Balfour - 4 Bd/2 Bath Fullerton Home Near Troy HS - Single family home w/2 car garage and fenced back yard.
-Marbled entry way.
-Kitchen with eating area, tile flooring, gas range/oven, and dishwasher.
-Refinished hardwood flooring in dining area and living room.
-3 Bedrooms and hallway with hardwood flooring.
-Spacious 4th bedroom/family room with wood laminate flooring and fireplace.
-Ceiling fans in all rooms.
-Fenced back yard and covered patio.
-Two car garage with auto opener.
-Gas laundry hookups in laundry room.
-Automatic sprinklers in front and back yards.
-Rent includes weekly gardening. Residents pay all other utilities.

Troy HS attendance area, close proximity to 57 and 91 freeways.

*We are pet-friendly w/additional deposit & comply with all state and federal regulations regarding service animals, but do have some breed restrictions - please call for additional information.

(RLNE2290080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Balfour Ave. have any available units?
2512 Balfour Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Balfour Ave. have?
Some of 2512 Balfour Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Balfour Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Balfour Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Balfour Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Balfour Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Balfour Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Balfour Ave. offers parking.
Does 2512 Balfour Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Balfour Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Balfour Ave. have a pool?
No, 2512 Balfour Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Balfour Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2512 Balfour Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Balfour Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Balfour Ave. has units with dishwashers.

