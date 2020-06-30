Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2512 Balfour Ave. Available 02/01/20 2512 E. Balfour - 4 Bd/2 Bath Fullerton Home Near Troy HS - Single family home w/2 car garage and fenced back yard.

-Marbled entry way.

-Kitchen with eating area, tile flooring, gas range/oven, and dishwasher.

-Refinished hardwood flooring in dining area and living room.

-3 Bedrooms and hallway with hardwood flooring.

-Spacious 4th bedroom/family room with wood laminate flooring and fireplace.

-Ceiling fans in all rooms.

-Fenced back yard and covered patio.

-Two car garage with auto opener.

-Gas laundry hookups in laundry room.

-Automatic sprinklers in front and back yards.

-Rent includes weekly gardening. Residents pay all other utilities.



Troy HS attendance area, close proximity to 57 and 91 freeways.



*We are pet-friendly w/additional deposit & comply with all state and federal regulations regarding service animals, but do have some breed restrictions - please call for additional information.



(RLNE2290080)