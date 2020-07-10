2439 Daphne Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Fullerton on Gilbert & Pioneer. 2 bedroom, 1½ bathrooms, patio, balcony. Quiet 2 story townhome, nice neighborhood, near freeways, parks, schools. Park-like setting in Sunny Hills area. Name of complex is Capri. 1-car garage. Street parking for additional cars.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available 7/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.