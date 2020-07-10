All apartments in Fullerton
2439 Daphne Place

2439 West Daphne Place · No Longer Available
Location

2439 West Daphne Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Fullerton on Gilbert & Pioneer. 2 bedroom, 1½ bathrooms, patio, balcony. Quiet 2 story townhome, nice neighborhood, near freeways, parks, schools. Park-like setting in Sunny Hills area. Name of complex is Capri. 1-car garage. Street parking for additional cars.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available 7/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Daphne Place have any available units?
2439 Daphne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 2439 Daphne Place currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Daphne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Daphne Place pet-friendly?
No, 2439 Daphne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2439 Daphne Place offer parking?
Yes, 2439 Daphne Place offers parking.
Does 2439 Daphne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 Daphne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Daphne Place have a pool?
No, 2439 Daphne Place does not have a pool.
Does 2439 Daphne Place have accessible units?
No, 2439 Daphne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Daphne Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 Daphne Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 Daphne Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2439 Daphne Place does not have units with air conditioning.
