2400 N North Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 2400 N. North Creek Ln! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a spacious floor plan with plenty of natural lighting. Kitchen updated with modern stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Living room and Master both offer a cozy fireplace. Wrap around deck is perfect for summer barbecues, and the community pool just a walk away. Direct access to the attached garage. The Top of the Hill, cul-de-sac location and gated neighborhood offers peace and total privacy. Walking distance to Troy High, CSUF, Marshall B Ketchum. Just minutes from the Fullerton Arboretum, Brea Mall, a variety of shopping plazas. Right by the 57 Freeway for a convenient commute!