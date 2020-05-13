All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

2400 N North Creek Lane

2400 North North Creek Lane
Location

2400 North North Creek Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 2400 N. North Creek Ln! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a spacious floor plan with plenty of natural lighting. Kitchen updated with modern stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Living room and Master both offer a cozy fireplace. Wrap around deck is perfect for summer barbecues, and the community pool just a walk away. Direct access to the attached garage. The Top of the Hill, cul-de-sac location and gated neighborhood offers peace and total privacy. Walking distance to Troy High, CSUF, Marshall B Ketchum. Just minutes from the Fullerton Arboretum, Brea Mall, a variety of shopping plazas. Right by the 57 Freeway for a convenient commute!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 N North Creek Lane have any available units?
2400 N North Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 N North Creek Lane have?
Some of 2400 N North Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 N North Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2400 N North Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 N North Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2400 N North Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2400 N North Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2400 N North Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 2400 N North Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 N North Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 N North Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2400 N North Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 2400 N North Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2400 N North Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 N North Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 N North Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
