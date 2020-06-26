2342 Oakmont Place

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY!! EXCELLENT LOCATION, Within the HIGHLY RATED K-8 Beechwood School Boundaries! Prestigious neighborhood with nearby trails and conveniently located near the sparkling association Pool & Spa!! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. As you enter, you will find cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan. There is a formal living room along with a formal dining room. A separate large laundry room with plenty of cabinet space on the main level and a half bath for you & your guests. The spacious kitchen has a large window that brings in more light and view of the large & private beautifully landscaped backyard. Recessed lighting and a kitchen island complete with a separate family eating area, you are sure to do many gatherings! Upstairs you will find the Huge Master Bedroom with a very large Walk-In Closet, huge En-Suite Bathroom with Brand New Flooring, separate walk-in shower and massive tub! The 2 spacious bedrooms are down the hall with hallway full bathroom with brand new flooring! Two Car Garage w/direct access into home. This home is located near popular Downtown Fullerton, Golf Course, Craig Park, Spectacular Restaurants with Award Winning Schools and Much More!! You don't want to miss this Great opportunity for Luxury Living!! HOA & Gardner Included!! No Smoking, Will consider pets. CALL 714.401.8533 To Schedule A Tour