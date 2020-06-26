All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:16 PM

2342 Oakmont Place

2342 Oakmont Place · No Longer Available
Location

2342 Oakmont Place, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY!! EXCELLENT LOCATION, Within the HIGHLY RATED K-8 Beechwood School Boundaries! Prestigious neighborhood with nearby trails and conveniently located near the sparkling association Pool & Spa!! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. As you enter, you will find cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan. There is a formal living room along with a formal dining room. A separate large laundry room with plenty of cabinet space on the main level and a half bath for you & your guests. The spacious kitchen has a large window that brings in more light and view of the large & private beautifully landscaped backyard. Recessed lighting and a kitchen island complete with a separate family eating area, you are sure to do many gatherings! Upstairs you will find the Huge Master Bedroom with a very large Walk-In Closet, huge En-Suite Bathroom with Brand New Flooring, separate walk-in shower and massive tub! The 2 spacious bedrooms are down the hall with hallway full bathroom with brand new flooring! Two Car Garage w/direct access into home. This home is located near popular Downtown Fullerton, Golf Course, Craig Park, Spectacular Restaurants with Award Winning Schools and Much More!! You don't want to miss this Great opportunity for Luxury Living!! HOA & Gardner Included!! No Smoking, Will consider pets. CALL 714.401.8533 To Schedule A Tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 Oakmont Place have any available units?
2342 Oakmont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 Oakmont Place have?
Some of 2342 Oakmont Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 Oakmont Place currently offering any rent specials?
2342 Oakmont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 Oakmont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2342 Oakmont Place is pet friendly.
Does 2342 Oakmont Place offer parking?
Yes, 2342 Oakmont Place offers parking.
Does 2342 Oakmont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 Oakmont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 Oakmont Place have a pool?
Yes, 2342 Oakmont Place has a pool.
Does 2342 Oakmont Place have accessible units?
No, 2342 Oakmont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 Oakmont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2342 Oakmont Place has units with dishwashers.
