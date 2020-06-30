All apartments in Fullerton
2282 Clark Drive
2282 Clark Drive

2282 Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2282 Clark Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath unit located in the prime community of Studio Walk in luxurious Ameige Heights! Upgraded cabinetry in kitchen with granite countertops. Laminate wood flooring and recessed lighting throughout the home. Master suite includes dual sink bathroom and spacious walk-in closet! Direct access to 2 car tandem garage. Dumbwaiter access from garage to upper levels also available for groceries. Walking distance to shopping center as well as Award-Winning schools(Fisler Elementary/Jr. High and Sunny Hills High School). Association amenities include BBQ picnic area, community pool & spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2282 Clark Drive have any available units?
2282 Clark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2282 Clark Drive have?
Some of 2282 Clark Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2282 Clark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2282 Clark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 Clark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2282 Clark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2282 Clark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2282 Clark Drive offers parking.
Does 2282 Clark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2282 Clark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 Clark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2282 Clark Drive has a pool.
Does 2282 Clark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2282 Clark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 Clark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2282 Clark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

