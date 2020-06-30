2282 Clark Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath unit located in the prime community of Studio Walk in luxurious Ameige Heights! Upgraded cabinetry in kitchen with granite countertops. Laminate wood flooring and recessed lighting throughout the home. Master suite includes dual sink bathroom and spacious walk-in closet! Direct access to 2 car tandem garage. Dumbwaiter access from garage to upper levels also available for groceries. Walking distance to shopping center as well as Award-Winning schools(Fisler Elementary/Jr. High and Sunny Hills High School). Association amenities include BBQ picnic area, community pool & spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse.