2256 Loma Verde Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Absolutely ready to move in condition!!! Totally renovated condo stytle apartment in a prestige neighborhood in heart of Fullerton. This is the one of 4 units located on the upstairs and one level. New paint throughout, new laminate floor in living area, and new carpets in bedrooms. Newer double paned windows throughout the building, recessed lights, ceiling fans, and wall unit a/c in living room and bedrooms with remote. Bright and spacious living room with natural lights, new blinds, and refinished balcany with privacy for BBQ or outdoor breeze. 1 car detached garage with automatic opener plus a drive way. The best of all of these is the schools. Sunset Lane Elememtary school is in walking distance, Parks Jr. High and Sunny Hills High school. No laundry hook-up in the unit and a coin laundry facility sharing with 3 other units. Rent is including water and trash.