All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2256 Loma Verde Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2256 Loma Verde Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:44 AM

2256 Loma Verde Drive

2256 Loma Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2256 Loma Verde Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely ready to move in condition!!! Totally renovated condo stytle apartment in a prestige neighborhood in heart of Fullerton. This is the one of 4 units located on the upstairs and one level. New paint throughout, new laminate floor in living area, and new carpets in bedrooms. Newer double paned windows throughout the building, recessed lights, ceiling fans, and wall unit a/c in living room and bedrooms with remote. Bright and spacious living room with natural lights, new blinds, and refinished balcany with privacy for BBQ or outdoor breeze. 1 car detached garage with automatic opener plus a drive way. The best of all of these is the schools. Sunset Lane Elememtary school is in walking distance, Parks Jr. High and Sunny Hills High school. No laundry hook-up in the unit and a coin laundry facility sharing with 3 other units. Rent is including water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 Loma Verde Drive have any available units?
2256 Loma Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2256 Loma Verde Drive have?
Some of 2256 Loma Verde Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 Loma Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2256 Loma Verde Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 Loma Verde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2256 Loma Verde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2256 Loma Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2256 Loma Verde Drive does offer parking.
Does 2256 Loma Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2256 Loma Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 Loma Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 2256 Loma Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2256 Loma Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 2256 Loma Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 Loma Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2256 Loma Verde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College