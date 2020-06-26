2254 Root Street

Amenities

Beautiful SQF3000+ single family home on a lot of SQF5000. The living room and the formal dining room which leads into the kitchen for easy entertaining. The gourmet kitchen features a large island with granite counter tops, hasits own eating area, opens to the family room, and good size backyard with BBQ area.Enjoy the gorgeous surroundings of the Amerige Heights community and all of its wonderful parks, walking trails, entertainment and shopping...all within walking distance, including award-winning schools! Arborland Education Center, Robert Fisler K-8 school and Sunny Hills High School.Don't miss out on this great property!!