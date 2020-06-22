2252 Schlaepfer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condominium is one for the record books! 1457 living sqft. and 2 car attached garage just to start. Central air/heat, a beautiful fireplace, wood floors and a private patio as you enter. You will also have the use of all community amenities! Private internet provided with the HOA.This unit also comes with a dishwasher, microwave,refrigerator, and washer & dryer for your convenience. This condo was built in 2004 and is located off Gilbert and Malvern in the City of Fullerton within walking distance to shopping.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Fullerton Union

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

GARDENING: Provided by the HOA

PETS:Pets allowed/Please submit photo