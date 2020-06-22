All apartments in Fullerton
2252 Schlaepfer Drive

2252 Schlaepfer Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Schlaepfer Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condominium is one for the record books! 1457 living sqft. and 2 car attached garage just to start. Central air/heat, a beautiful fireplace, wood floors and a private patio as you enter. You will also have the use of all community amenities! Private internet provided with the HOA.This unit also comes with a dishwasher, microwave,refrigerator, and washer & dryer for your convenience. This condo was built in 2004 and is located off Gilbert and Malvern in the City of Fullerton within walking distance to shopping.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Fullerton Union
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Provided by the HOA
PETS:Pets allowed/Please submit photo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Schlaepfer Drive have any available units?
2252 Schlaepfer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 Schlaepfer Drive have?
Some of 2252 Schlaepfer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Schlaepfer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Schlaepfer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Schlaepfer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2252 Schlaepfer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2252 Schlaepfer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Schlaepfer Drive does offer parking.
Does 2252 Schlaepfer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 Schlaepfer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Schlaepfer Drive have a pool?
No, 2252 Schlaepfer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Schlaepfer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2252 Schlaepfer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Schlaepfer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 Schlaepfer Drive has units with dishwashers.
