2201 Open Sky Dr
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

2201 Open Sky Dr

2201 Open Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Open Sky Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Description

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Coyote Hills! This 2-story Coyote Hill home is spread over 2293 sq. ft. and has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Inside, you will find a living room with a fireplace, family room, and dining room. The home has carpets and vinyl flooring throughout and includes a winding staircase to the 2nd floor. One master bedroom on the first level with the rest of the bedrooms upstairs. Large windows allow for plenty of natural light! There is an attached 2 car garage and central air conditioning. The Coyote Hills HOA provides residents with a pool, spa, and tennis court. Dog okay upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Open Sky Dr have any available units?
2201 Open Sky Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Open Sky Dr have?
Some of 2201 Open Sky Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Open Sky Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Open Sky Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Open Sky Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Open Sky Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Open Sky Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Open Sky Dr offers parking.
Does 2201 Open Sky Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Open Sky Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Open Sky Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2201 Open Sky Dr has a pool.
Does 2201 Open Sky Dr have accessible units?
No, 2201 Open Sky Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Open Sky Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Open Sky Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
