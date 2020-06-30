All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

2141 Skyline Drive

Location

2141 Skyline Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lovely, private, and secluded 3 bed, 2 bath home on Skyline Drive. home has private shared driveway leading you to pool home with 2 separate additional units on the property. Large front and backyard surround the home with by cooling trees, lush landscaping, private patios, & beautiful views. The home has been remodeled throughout and includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, and new dishwasher. The large family kitchen includes counter seating, new appliances, and private access just off of the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Skyline Drive have any available units?
2141 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 2141 Skyline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2141 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2141 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 2141 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 Skyline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Skyline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2141 Skyline Drive has a pool.
Does 2141 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 2141 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.

