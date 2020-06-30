2141 Skyline Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely, private, and secluded 3 bed, 2 bath home on Skyline Drive. home has private shared driveway leading you to pool home with 2 separate additional units on the property. Large front and backyard surround the home with by cooling trees, lush landscaping, private patios, & beautiful views. The home has been remodeled throughout and includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, and new dishwasher. The large family kitchen includes counter seating, new appliances, and private access just off of the pool.