All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2123 W Houston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2123 W Houston Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2123 W Houston Avenue

2123 West Houston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2123 West Houston Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Are you looking for a nice home to lease? Would you like to move in asap?? Welcome to 2123 W. Houston Ave, located in the city of Fullerton, and available for immediate occupancy....you are going to LOVE this home. Nicely updated with a fresh coat of paint, and move in ready property with nice oak laminate floors in the living room and dining room. Single story, well maintained pool home features 3 spacious bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, recessed lights, and central air. You are going to love the swimming pool during our sunny summer months and the cathedral ceilings give this floorplan an open and bright living and dining space. Cozy brick fireplace, a 2 car garage, a good sized driveway for 2 additional parking spots, and an extra shed in the backyard for added storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 W Houston Avenue have any available units?
2123 W Houston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 W Houston Avenue have?
Some of 2123 W Houston Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 W Houston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2123 W Houston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 W Houston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2123 W Houston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2123 W Houston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2123 W Houston Avenue offers parking.
Does 2123 W Houston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 W Houston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 W Houston Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2123 W Houston Avenue has a pool.
Does 2123 W Houston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2123 W Houston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 W Houston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 W Houston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College