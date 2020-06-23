2123 W Houston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Are you looking for a nice home to lease? Would you like to move in asap?? Welcome to 2123 W. Houston Ave, located in the city of Fullerton, and available for immediate occupancy....you are going to LOVE this home. Nicely updated with a fresh coat of paint, and move in ready property with nice oak laminate floors in the living room and dining room. Single story, well maintained pool home features 3 spacious bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, recessed lights, and central air. You are going to love the swimming pool during our sunny summer months and the cathedral ceilings give this floorplan an open and bright living and dining space. Cozy brick fireplace, a 2 car garage, a good sized driveway for 2 additional parking spots, and an extra shed in the backyard for added storage.