Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:23 AM

2121 Flame Flower Lane

2121 Flame Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Flame Flower Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Panoramic View Townhome in Maison De Fleur. 3Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Story Paired Home. Fireplace in Living Room. New painting. New Laminated flooring in bedrooms and living room. New carpet in hallway and stairs. New Counter tops in the Kitchen. New Microwave oven. Upstairs Laundry Room. Direct access to two-car garage. Conveniently located to neighborhood shopping centers Ralph Clark Regional Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Flame Flower Lane have any available units?
2121 Flame Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Flame Flower Lane have?
Some of 2121 Flame Flower Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Flame Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Flame Flower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Flame Flower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Flame Flower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2121 Flame Flower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Flame Flower Lane offers parking.
Does 2121 Flame Flower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Flame Flower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Flame Flower Lane have a pool?
No, 2121 Flame Flower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Flame Flower Lane have accessible units?
No, 2121 Flame Flower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Flame Flower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Flame Flower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
