Panoramic View Townhome in Maison De Fleur. 3Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Story Paired Home. Fireplace in Living Room. New painting. New Laminated flooring in bedrooms and living room. New carpet in hallway and stairs. New Counter tops in the Kitchen. New Microwave oven. Upstairs Laundry Room. Direct access to two-car garage. Conveniently located to neighborhood shopping centers Ralph Clark Regional Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 Flame Flower Lane have any available units?
2121 Flame Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Flame Flower Lane have?
Some of 2121 Flame Flower Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Flame Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Flame Flower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.