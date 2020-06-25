2121 Flame Flower Lane

Amenities

Panoramic View Townhome in Maison De Fleur. 3Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Story Paired Home. Fireplace in Living Room. New painting. New Laminated flooring in bedrooms and living room. New carpet in hallway and stairs. New Counter tops in the Kitchen. New Microwave oven. Upstairs Laundry Room. Direct access to two-car garage. Conveniently located to neighborhood shopping centers Ralph Clark Regional Park.