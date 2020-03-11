2112 Owens Drive

Amenities

**Available starting March 1, 2020**Gorgeous 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom in the centrally located "Amerige Heights". This turn key condo is ready for immediate move in! As you enter the front door, you are greeted by a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Up the stairs, is the open floor plan between the kitchen, dining room and family room. The large kitchen island is perfect for entertaining and close enough to the other rooms to be part of the action. Up the stairs is the master suite with spacious walk in closet and large master bathroom. Down the hall is a loft area perfect for a home office or study area. The second bedroom is its own suite with a private bathroom. Wait till you make your way down to the garage...Not only does the home have a two car, direct access garage but it comes with a LARGE storage area. You really have to see it to believe all the extra space for storage. The association amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts and so much more!