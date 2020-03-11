All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 11 2020

2112 Owens Drive

2112 Owens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Owens Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
hot tub
**Available starting March 1, 2020**Gorgeous 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom in the centrally located "Amerige Heights". This turn key condo is ready for immediate move in! As you enter the front door, you are greeted by a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Up the stairs, is the open floor plan between the kitchen, dining room and family room. The large kitchen island is perfect for entertaining and close enough to the other rooms to be part of the action. Up the stairs is the master suite with spacious walk in closet and large master bathroom. Down the hall is a loft area perfect for a home office or study area. The second bedroom is its own suite with a private bathroom. Wait till you make your way down to the garage...Not only does the home have a two car, direct access garage but it comes with a LARGE storage area. You really have to see it to believe all the extra space for storage. The association amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Owens Drive have any available units?
2112 Owens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Owens Drive have?
Some of 2112 Owens Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Owens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Owens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Owens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Owens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2112 Owens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Owens Drive offers parking.
Does 2112 Owens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Owens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Owens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Owens Drive has a pool.
Does 2112 Owens Drive have accessible units?
No, 2112 Owens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Owens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Owens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
