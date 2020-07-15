207 N Wanda Drive

Amenities

RARE opportunity to rent a 2 bed 1 bath single family residence in the heavily sought after Sunny Hills school district of Fullerton. Enter this charming home to find yourself walking into a spacious living room with upgraded laminate wood floors and canned lighting that leads to two bedrooms. In between the two bedrooms is an updated bathroom with newer vanity. Kitchen has been fully remodeled with quarts countertops and newer cabinets. Kitchen leads to a huge backyard, perfect for entertaining. Additional bonus, backyard has two sheds to be used for extra storage space. With close access to the 5, 91 and 57 freeways, this home is conveniently located for the daily commuter. Come take a look, this home will not last long!