Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
207 N Wanda Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

207 N Wanda Drive

207 North Wanda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

207 North Wanda Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RARE opportunity to rent a 2 bed 1 bath single family residence in the heavily sought after Sunny Hills school district of Fullerton. Enter this charming home to find yourself walking into a spacious living room with upgraded laminate wood floors and canned lighting that leads to two bedrooms. In between the two bedrooms is an updated bathroom with newer vanity. Kitchen has been fully remodeled with quarts countertops and newer cabinets. Kitchen leads to a huge backyard, perfect for entertaining. Additional bonus, backyard has two sheds to be used for extra storage space. With close access to the 5, 91 and 57 freeways, this home is conveniently located for the daily commuter. Come take a look, this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 N Wanda Drive have any available units?
207 N Wanda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 207 N Wanda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 N Wanda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 N Wanda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 N Wanda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 207 N Wanda Drive offer parking?
No, 207 N Wanda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 207 N Wanda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 N Wanda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 N Wanda Drive have a pool?
No, 207 N Wanda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 N Wanda Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 N Wanda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 N Wanda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 N Wanda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 N Wanda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 N Wanda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
