2054 Hetebrink Street

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Amerige Heights beauty!!! This home will be ready to move in by 06/01/2019. Whole house has been upgraded with wood floor. Kitchen comes with granite counter top and center island. Laundry room is located upstairs for your conveniences. Neat and very clean, this bright, open floor plan features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 baths with one bedroom downstairs, large kitchen with breakfast nook and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, large formal dining room for those forever repasts with family and friends, a large family room with built-in entertainment center. The near model-home-perfection of this property and its convenient location with easy access to the 91 & 5 freeways; walking distance to parks with walking/jogging path; shopping and restaurants; minutes to historical downtown Fullerton; near proximity to Cal State Fullerton all combine to make this a truly unique offering.

This home located conveniently within the walking distance to the famous Fisler elementary school and Sunny Hills high school. Photos taken before the whole house flooring.

