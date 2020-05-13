All apartments in Fullerton
2054 Hetebrink Street

Location

2054 Hetebrink Street, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Amerige Heights beauty!!! This home will be ready to move in by 06/01/2019. Whole house has been upgraded with wood floor. Kitchen comes with granite counter top and center island. Laundry room is located upstairs for your conveniences. Neat and very clean, this bright, open floor plan features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 baths with one bedroom downstairs, large kitchen with breakfast nook and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, large formal dining room for those forever repasts with family and friends, a large family room with built-in entertainment center. The near model-home-perfection of this property and its convenient location with easy access to the 91 & 5 freeways; walking distance to parks with walking/jogging path; shopping and restaurants; minutes to historical downtown Fullerton; near proximity to Cal State Fullerton all combine to make this a truly unique offering.
This home located conveniently within the walking distance to the famous Fisler elementary school and Sunny Hills high school. Photos taken before the whole house flooring.
Please call Thomas at 562-274-3593 for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 Hetebrink Street have any available units?
2054 Hetebrink Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 Hetebrink Street have?
Some of 2054 Hetebrink Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 Hetebrink Street currently offering any rent specials?
2054 Hetebrink Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 Hetebrink Street pet-friendly?
No, 2054 Hetebrink Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2054 Hetebrink Street offer parking?
No, 2054 Hetebrink Street does not offer parking.
Does 2054 Hetebrink Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 Hetebrink Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 Hetebrink Street have a pool?
No, 2054 Hetebrink Street does not have a pool.
Does 2054 Hetebrink Street have accessible units?
No, 2054 Hetebrink Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 Hetebrink Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2054 Hetebrink Street does not have units with dishwashers.
