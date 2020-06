Amenities

This house is located one of the best location in the community. You can enjoy golf course view and backyard and master bed. House features 3 bed and 2.5 baths. All the light bulds are LED. Crown mouldings through out. Huge walking closets in master bed. Built in cabinets in garage. Wood shutters through out the house. Fireplace in family room. This is must see SFR in gated community.