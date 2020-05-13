Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

202 Soco Dr Available 02/01/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Story Home in the SOCO Walk community of Fullerton!! - Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Story Home in the SOCO Walk community of Fullerton Adjacent to Metro Station!!!



THIS HOME IS RESIDENT OCCUPIED. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY.



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY, JANUARY 18th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



One Bedroom Down Stairs

Dual Master on 3rd floor

Kitchen featuring Granite Countertops, newer cabinets

Kitchen Island

Kitchen has newly updated Stainless Steel Appliances,

Laminate Wood Flooring Upstairs

Ceiling fans throughout

Fireplace in Living Room

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Attached 2 Car Garage

Additional storage benches in the 2nd bedroom and living room

Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are available for sale - $600 total



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for pets



THIS HOME IS RESIDENT OCCUPIED. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY.



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing. Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE4610668)