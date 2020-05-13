All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 202 Soco Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
202 Soco Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 Soco Dr

202 Soco Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Downtown Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

202 Soco Dr, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
202 Soco Dr Available 02/01/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Story Home in the SOCO Walk community of Fullerton!! - Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Story Home in the SOCO Walk community of Fullerton Adjacent to Metro Station!!!

THIS HOME IS RESIDENT OCCUPIED. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY.

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY, JANUARY 18th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

One Bedroom Down Stairs
Dual Master on 3rd floor
Kitchen featuring Granite Countertops, newer cabinets
Kitchen Island
Kitchen has newly updated Stainless Steel Appliances,
Laminate Wood Flooring Upstairs
Ceiling fans throughout
Fireplace in Living Room
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Attached 2 Car Garage
Additional storage benches in the 2nd bedroom and living room
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are available for sale - $600 total

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for pets

THIS HOME IS RESIDENT OCCUPIED. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4610668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Soco Dr have any available units?
202 Soco Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Soco Dr have?
Some of 202 Soco Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Soco Dr currently offering any rent specials?
202 Soco Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Soco Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Soco Dr is pet friendly.
Does 202 Soco Dr offer parking?
Yes, 202 Soco Dr does offer parking.
Does 202 Soco Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Soco Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Soco Dr have a pool?
No, 202 Soco Dr does not have a pool.
Does 202 Soco Dr have accessible units?
No, 202 Soco Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Soco Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Soco Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College