Amenities
202 Soco Dr Available 02/01/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Story Home in the SOCO Walk community of Fullerton!! - Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Story Home in the SOCO Walk community of Fullerton Adjacent to Metro Station!!!
THIS HOME IS RESIDENT OCCUPIED. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY.
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY, JANUARY 18th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!
One Bedroom Down Stairs
Dual Master on 3rd floor
Kitchen featuring Granite Countertops, newer cabinets
Kitchen Island
Kitchen has newly updated Stainless Steel Appliances,
Laminate Wood Flooring Upstairs
Ceiling fans throughout
Fireplace in Living Room
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Attached 2 Car Garage
Additional storage benches in the 2nd bedroom and living room
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are available for sale - $600 total
NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for pets
