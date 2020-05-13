All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 7 2019 at 12:15 PM

201 West Glenwood Avenue

201 West Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 West Glenwood Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Home at last! Welcome to this beautiful Golden Hills neighborhood. Walking distance from exciting downtown Fullerton and situated on a spacious corner lot, this classic single story home has been lovingly refreshed with new paint and flooring throughout, as well as newly retextured ceilings.
Home at last! Welcome to this beautiful Golden Hills neighborhood. Walking distance from exciting downtown Fullerton and situated on a spacious corner lot, this classic single story home has been lovingly refreshed with new paint and flooring throughout, as well as newly retextured ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West Glenwood Avenue have any available units?
201 West Glenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West Glenwood Avenue have?
Some of 201 West Glenwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West Glenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 West Glenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West Glenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 West Glenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 201 West Glenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 201 West Glenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 201 West Glenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 West Glenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West Glenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 201 West Glenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 201 West Glenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 West Glenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West Glenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 West Glenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
