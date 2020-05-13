201 West Glenwood Avenue

Amenities
Home at last! Welcome to this beautiful Golden Hills neighborhood. Walking distance from exciting downtown Fullerton and situated on a spacious corner lot, this classic single story home has been lovingly refreshed with new paint and flooring throughout, as well as newly retextured ceilings.
