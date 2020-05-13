All apartments in Fullerton
1979 Overlook Rd
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

1979 Overlook Rd

1979 Overlook Road · No Longer Available
Location

1979 Overlook Road, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is in the very desirable Beechwood Elementary boundary. Great single story home on a beautiful tree-lined street. Bright and open floor plan with newly remodeled kitchen. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths... Master bedroom is very spacious. Large living room, separate family room with fireplace, and a sun room. Enjoy the assortment of fruit trees and the built in barbecue in the low maintenance yard. Home has plenty of space for storage with its three storage sheds, and cabinets throughout the home. Close to St. Jude Hospital, Brea Mall, YMCA, Downtown Fullerton, Colleges, beautiful green parks, and lots of great restaurants.

(RLNE4795255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

