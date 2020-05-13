1979 Overlook Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is in the very desirable Beechwood Elementary boundary. Great single story home on a beautiful tree-lined street. Bright and open floor plan with newly remodeled kitchen. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths... Master bedroom is very spacious. Large living room, separate family room with fireplace, and a sun room. Enjoy the assortment of fruit trees and the built in barbecue in the low maintenance yard. Home has plenty of space for storage with its three storage sheds, and cabinets throughout the home. Close to St. Jude Hospital, Brea Mall, YMCA, Downtown Fullerton, Colleges, beautiful green parks, and lots of great restaurants.



(RLNE4795255)