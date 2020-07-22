Amenities
Great Fullerton Location with Troy High School - Property Id: 317394
Great Fullerton Location with awarding winning school's Tory High School and Acacia Elementary School. Located walking distance to Acacia Park, this spacious house has an open living room with fireplace and the family room is also open to the newly remodeled kitchen, guest bedroom and bath on the first level. On the second level you enjoy a master bedroom with bathroom, a hall bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Two car garage with large driveway located on quiet street. The back yard includes mango trees and opens up to a beautiful view of Acacia Park. Amenities include washer, dryer and refrigerator. This home is a must see!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1906-alto-ln.-fullerton-ca/317394
No Pets Allowed
