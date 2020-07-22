Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Fullerton Location with Troy High School - Property Id: 317394



Great Fullerton Location with awarding winning school's Tory High School and Acacia Elementary School. Located walking distance to Acacia Park, this spacious house has an open living room with fireplace and the family room is also open to the newly remodeled kitchen, guest bedroom and bath on the first level. On the second level you enjoy a master bedroom with bathroom, a hall bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Two car garage with large driveway located on quiet street. The back yard includes mango trees and opens up to a beautiful view of Acacia Park. Amenities include washer, dryer and refrigerator. This home is a must see!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1906-alto-ln.-fullerton-ca/317394

Property Id 317394



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5961047)