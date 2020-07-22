All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1906 Alto Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1906 Alto Ln.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1906 Alto Ln.

1906 Alto Lane · (714) 331-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1906 Alto Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Fullerton Location with Troy High School - Property Id: 317394

Great Fullerton Location with awarding winning school's Tory High School and Acacia Elementary School. Located walking distance to Acacia Park, this spacious house has an open living room with fireplace and the family room is also open to the newly remodeled kitchen, guest bedroom and bath on the first level. On the second level you enjoy a master bedroom with bathroom, a hall bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Two car garage with large driveway located on quiet street. The back yard includes mango trees and opens up to a beautiful view of Acacia Park. Amenities include washer, dryer and refrigerator. This home is a must see!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1906-alto-ln.-fullerton-ca/317394
Property Id 317394

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Alto Ln. have any available units?
1906 Alto Ln. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Alto Ln. have?
Some of 1906 Alto Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Alto Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Alto Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Alto Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Alto Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1906 Alto Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Alto Ln. offers parking.
Does 1906 Alto Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Alto Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Alto Ln. have a pool?
No, 1906 Alto Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Alto Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1906 Alto Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Alto Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 Alto Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1906 Alto Ln.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenbriar Woods Apartments
249 S Jensen Way
Fullerton, CA 92833
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFullerton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fullerton Apartments with ParkingFullerton Apartments with Pools
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity