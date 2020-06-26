1842 Chantilly Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool hot tub

This is the Largest floor plan in the Trail with view. House located on the center of the community away from all the noises from the busy street. One bedroom located on the down stairs with one full bath is good for guest or in laws. The hiking trail near by at Coyote Hills will be a great enjoyment for the family. Newer laminated wood floor on the down stairs. House with cathedral ceiling with Crown Molding showed beautiful. House looks grand with circular stair cases leading to the upstairs. Master suit upstairs with exellent view offers bright lights and cool breeze. Excellent award winning schools such as Sunny Hills High School and Troy High School are available with choice of school options. Kitchen has island with nice view to the back yards. Front entry decorated with marbles. Community offers beautiful pool and spa. Please call 562-274-3593 for showing.