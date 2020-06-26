All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

1842 Chantilly Lane

1842 Chantilly Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1842 Chantilly Ln, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This is the Largest floor plan in the Trail with view. House located on the center of the community away from all the noises from the busy street. One bedroom located on the down stairs with one full bath is good for guest or in laws. The hiking trail near by at Coyote Hills will be a great enjoyment for the family. Newer laminated wood floor on the down stairs. House with cathedral ceiling with Crown Molding showed beautiful. House looks grand with circular stair cases leading to the upstairs. Master suit upstairs with exellent view offers bright lights and cool breeze. Excellent award winning schools such as Sunny Hills High School and Troy High School are available with choice of school options. Kitchen has island with nice view to the back yards. Front entry decorated with marbles. Community offers beautiful pool and spa. Please call 562-274-3593 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 Chantilly Lane have any available units?
1842 Chantilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1842 Chantilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1842 Chantilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 Chantilly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1842 Chantilly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1842 Chantilly Lane offer parking?
No, 1842 Chantilly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1842 Chantilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 Chantilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 Chantilly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1842 Chantilly Lane has a pool.
Does 1842 Chantilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 1842 Chantilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 Chantilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 Chantilly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1842 Chantilly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1842 Chantilly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
