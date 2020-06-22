1801 Smokewood Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool

SHORT TERM RENTAL HOME - This wonderful Fullerton 5 bedroom, 5 bath home sits at the top of the hill at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Fullerton. This 2 story Plantation style home in the MUCH SOUGHT AFTER BEECHWOOD SCHOOL zone delivers! This amazing floor plan has 2 master suites. The added downstairs suite with 9 foot ceilings is ideal for multi generational (in laws or parents) families. With its own private entrance, patio, and lavish bath, this could be a fully contained space or an awesome game room, studio or home office. Three of the homes bedrooms have their own bathrooms. There is a large laundry room downstairs with lots of storage cabinets and a utility sink. Two bedrooms upstairs have access to the front balcony. The remodeled kitchen offers granite counters, tons of cabinet space, Bosch dishwasher, convection microwave, & warming drawer. This home has stone fireplaces in the classic living room as well as in the spacious family room. How about the best lot? The backyard is stunning and feels like your own private resort! It's HUGE and has lots of open grass area for play, a pond, planters for flowers and vegetables, and a large raised deck which overlooks a unique, custom pool.