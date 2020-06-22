All apartments in Fullerton
1801 Smokewood Avenue

Location

1801 Smokewood Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
SHORT TERM RENTAL HOME - This wonderful Fullerton 5 bedroom, 5 bath home sits at the top of the hill at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Fullerton. This 2 story Plantation style home in the MUCH SOUGHT AFTER BEECHWOOD SCHOOL zone delivers! This amazing floor plan has 2 master suites. The added downstairs suite with 9 foot ceilings is ideal for multi generational (in laws or parents) families. With its own private entrance, patio, and lavish bath, this could be a fully contained space or an awesome game room, studio or home office. Three of the homes bedrooms have their own bathrooms. There is a large laundry room downstairs with lots of storage cabinets and a utility sink. Two bedrooms upstairs have access to the front balcony. The remodeled kitchen offers granite counters, tons of cabinet space, Bosch dishwasher, convection microwave, & warming drawer. This home has stone fireplaces in the classic living room as well as in the spacious family room. How about the best lot? The backyard is stunning and feels like your own private resort! It's HUGE and has lots of open grass area for play, a pond, planters for flowers and vegetables, and a large raised deck which overlooks a unique, custom pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Smokewood Avenue have any available units?
1801 Smokewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Smokewood Avenue have?
Some of 1801 Smokewood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Smokewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Smokewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Smokewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Smokewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1801 Smokewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Smokewood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1801 Smokewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Smokewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Smokewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Smokewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 1801 Smokewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1801 Smokewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Smokewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Smokewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
