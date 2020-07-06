1800 East Commonwealth Avenue - 103, #103

Amenities

recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Located in a quaint, quiet neighborhood near the 57 fwy and 91 fwy, this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located directly across the street from Ladera Vista Jr High School, and is a 5 minute walk from Commonwealth Elementary School. From this location it is a short drive to Cal State Fullerton, Fullerton College, Downtown Fullerton, Disneyland, Anaheim Stadium, Honda Center, and you could be at the beach in less than 30 minutes. There are local shopping centers near by and major malls with in a 10 minute drive.



The condo has been newly renovated with new floor, all new appliances, new kitchen counter top and new paint.



As a resident you will also have access to the pool and Jacuzzi, BBQ and picnic area.



We require first month and NO security deposit with an approved application and credit check. All major credit cards, checks, and cashier checks are accepted.