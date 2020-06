Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, Sunny, Quiet Island home. Hard to on the market for years this royal area . convenience to living safe neighbor , well maintained home.bright backyard with very big size of Gazebo with outdoor furniture and Barbeque Grill.

Down Stair is nice wood floor and upstair is Carpet . Large master with cozy fireplace. all b ed room is bright. Refrigerator is included .