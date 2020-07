Amenities

Beautifully upgraded townhouse located in Amberwood community. Wooden floor throughout the property with two walk-in

closet in master and second bedroom. Home has upgraded heating and garage system, Recessed light, and Kitchen with Granite

Countertop. Sunset Elementary and Parks JH, and Award Winning Sunny Hills High School. Also excellent location for shopping

and restaurants. Water is included in lease. This is a MUST!!!