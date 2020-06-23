173 Village Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

It's a Beautiful Live/work LOFT Unit located in Down Town Fullerton. Home features fabulous upgrades with gorgeous cabinets, solid surface countertops, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceiling Fan, and Hard Surface Floor throughout. The Professional WORK OFFICE has a half bathroom with double glass entrance at street level and large 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms upstairs. The convenience of commute with Metro Link and Downtown Fullerton entertainment hot spots nearby. You'll feel like you are in an upscale N.Y. Loft with professional interior design and layout. Perfect home for Self Employee Professional, Entrepreneur, Young Family, and HOME BUSINESS OWNER. DON'T MISS THIS HARD TO COME BY OPPORTUNITY! Showing by an appointment only.