Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:45 AM

173 Village Court

173 Village Ct · No Longer Available
Location

173 Village Ct, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
It's a Beautiful Live/work LOFT Unit located in Down Town Fullerton. Home features fabulous upgrades with gorgeous cabinets, solid surface countertops, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceiling Fan, and Hard Surface Floor throughout. The Professional WORK OFFICE has a half bathroom with double glass entrance at street level and large 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms upstairs. The convenience of commute with Metro Link and Downtown Fullerton entertainment hot spots nearby. You'll feel like you are in an upscale N.Y. Loft with professional interior design and layout. Perfect home for Self Employee Professional, Entrepreneur, Young Family, and HOME BUSINESS OWNER. DON'T MISS THIS HARD TO COME BY OPPORTUNITY! Showing by an appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Village Court have any available units?
173 Village Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Village Court have?
Some of 173 Village Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Village Court currently offering any rent specials?
173 Village Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Village Court pet-friendly?
No, 173 Village Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 173 Village Court offer parking?
Yes, 173 Village Court offers parking.
Does 173 Village Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Village Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Village Court have a pool?
No, 173 Village Court does not have a pool.
Does 173 Village Court have accessible units?
No, 173 Village Court does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Village Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Village Court has units with dishwashers.
