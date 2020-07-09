All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:22 AM

1725 Clear Creek Drive

1725 Clear Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Clear Creek Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Fantastic Golf Course View, Single-Level Home in Islands, You can see Greens & Peaceful Lake View.... Updated Kitchen, Newer Cabinet, Newer Quarts Counter Top, Updated Bathrooms, Have a relax & enjoy this surroundings !, Good Neighbors, 3 Bed Rooms & Den( possible to convert 4th bed room), Laminate Floors, Cathedral Ceiling in Living Room, Separate formal Dining room, Kitchen Opens to Family Room with Golf Course View, Separate Laundry Room Area, Two Car Attached Garage with Long Drive way, Master Bedroom Has Walk-in Closet, Dual sinks, Newer Bath Tub & Windows...
Great School, Sunset, Parks, Sunny Hills... Convenient Location, Close to Everything, Parks, Schools, Shopping Center, Eatery...
Must See...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
1725 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 1725 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Clear Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1725 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Clear Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Clear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

