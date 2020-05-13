All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:47 PM

1600 S Euclid St

1600 South Euclid Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 South Euclid Street, Fullerton, CA 92832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
We are pleased to inform you that we are under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the city of Fullerton! A lovely Community to call home, you wont regret it! This unit will not last ....call or text me today :) The Apartment features: Unit: -Bright and spacious floor plans -Range hood microwave -Freshly painted and textured -Ceiling fan in dining area -Newly installed laminate wood flooring throughout -Granite countertops throughout -New cabinetry throughout -Stainless steel dishwasher and stove -Ceiling fans in all bedrooms -Private patio -1 car garage -single story complex Amenities: -Convenient On-Site laundry facilities - Beautifully landscaped - Near (all level) schools -Near the 91 FWY REQUIREMENTS: Must make 2.5times combined rental income NO prior evictions.
We are pleased to inform you that we are under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the city of Fullerton! A lovely Community to call home, you wont regret it! This unit will not last ....call or text me today :) The Apartment features: Bright and spacious floor plans, Range hood microwave, Freshly painted and textured, Ceiling fan in dinning area, Newly installed laminate wood flooring throughout, Granite countertops throughout, New cabinetry throughout, Stainless steel dishwasher and stove, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Private patio, 1 car garage, single story complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 S Euclid St have any available units?
1600 S Euclid St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 S Euclid St have?
Some of 1600 S Euclid St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 S Euclid St currently offering any rent specials?
1600 S Euclid St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 S Euclid St pet-friendly?
No, 1600 S Euclid St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1600 S Euclid St offer parking?
Yes, 1600 S Euclid St does offer parking.
Does 1600 S Euclid St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 S Euclid St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 S Euclid St have a pool?
No, 1600 S Euclid St does not have a pool.
Does 1600 S Euclid St have accessible units?
No, 1600 S Euclid St does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 S Euclid St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 S Euclid St has units with dishwashers.
