1600 S Euclid St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

We are pleased to inform you that we are under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the city of Fullerton! A lovely Community to call home, you wont regret it! This unit will not last ....call or text me today :) The Apartment features: Unit: -Bright and spacious floor plans -Range hood microwave -Freshly painted and textured -Ceiling fan in dining area -Newly installed laminate wood flooring throughout -Granite countertops throughout -New cabinetry throughout -Stainless steel dishwasher and stove -Ceiling fans in all bedrooms -Private patio -1 car garage -single story complex Amenities: -Convenient On-Site laundry facilities - Beautifully landscaped - Near (all level) schools -Near the 91 FWY REQUIREMENTS: Must make 2.5times combined rental income NO prior evictions.

We are pleased to inform you that we are under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the city of Fullerton! A lovely Community to call home, you wont regret it! This unit will not last ....call or text me today :) The Apartment features: Bright and spacious floor plans, Range hood microwave, Freshly painted and textured, Ceiling fan in dinning area, Newly installed laminate wood flooring throughout, Granite countertops throughout, New cabinetry throughout, Stainless steel dishwasher and stove, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Private patio, 1 car garage, single story complex.



https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/fullerton-2-bed-1-bath/6350/



IT490402 - IT49MC6350