All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1516 West Amerige Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1516 West Amerige Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:45 AM

1516 West Amerige Avenue

1516 West Amerige Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1516 West Amerige Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This home has the perfect set up. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs and two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. There is a formal dining area and living room with fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded with granite and sizable breakfast nook. There is a two car garage with alley access and large RV parking. There is an extra bonus...on the backside of the garage is a "great room" with a fireplace...makes a perfect game room or you name it! The home is ready to move in with fresh paint, upgraded and remodeled bathrooms and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 West Amerige Avenue have any available units?
1516 West Amerige Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 West Amerige Avenue have?
Some of 1516 West Amerige Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 West Amerige Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1516 West Amerige Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 West Amerige Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1516 West Amerige Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1516 West Amerige Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1516 West Amerige Avenue offers parking.
Does 1516 West Amerige Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 West Amerige Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 West Amerige Avenue have a pool?
No, 1516 West Amerige Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1516 West Amerige Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1516 West Amerige Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 West Amerige Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 West Amerige Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College