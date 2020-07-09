1516 West Amerige Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home has the perfect set up. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs and two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. There is a formal dining area and living room with fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded with granite and sizable breakfast nook. There is a two car garage with alley access and large RV parking. There is an extra bonus...on the backside of the garage is a "great room" with a fireplace...makes a perfect game room or you name it! The home is ready to move in with fresh paint, upgraded and remodeled bathrooms and kitchen.