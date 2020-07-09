1516 West Amerige Avenue

Amenities
This home has the perfect set up. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs and two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. There is a formal dining area and living room with fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded with granite and sizable breakfast nook. There is a two car garage with alley access and large RV parking. There is an extra bonus...on the backside of the garage is a "great room" with a fireplace...makes a perfect game room or you name it! The home is ready to move in with fresh paint, upgraded and remodeled bathrooms and kitchen.