This property has views and sounds of water garden. Great patio outside the living room offering great ambiance of hawaiian life style. It has new paint and new flooring throughout. It has 3 BD 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage. It is like paradise found in fullerton.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 Welldow Lane have any available units?
1505 Welldow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1505 Welldow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Welldow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.