All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1505 Welldow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1505 Welldow Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

1505 Welldow Lane

1505 Welldow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1505 Welldow Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property has views and sounds of water garden. Great patio outside the living room offering great ambiance of hawaiian life style. It has new paint and new flooring throughout. It has 3 BD 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage. It is like paradise found in fullerton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Welldow Lane have any available units?
1505 Welldow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1505 Welldow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Welldow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Welldow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Welldow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1505 Welldow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Welldow Lane offers parking.
Does 1505 Welldow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Welldow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Welldow Lane have a pool?
No, 1505 Welldow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Welldow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1505 Welldow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Welldow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Welldow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Welldow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Welldow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College