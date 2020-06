Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available 05/15/19 Small, clean 2 bedroom, den,1 bath house.Gardener and water paid,

Well kept, smaller home, hardwood floors, bedrooms open to deck and fenced backyard, single car garage included. Home is not child proof. Short walk to grocery, drug, food, and bus. Prospective tenants must pay credit and background check. A 700 or higher FICO a must! No co-signers.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27276



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4871969)