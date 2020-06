Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Single Story Home with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bath, Park-Like-Back Yard Located in the Heart of Fullerton. Granite Kitchen Counter Top with updated Cabinets. Hardwood Floors in Living room, Dining/Family room and Kitchen. Tile Floors in Bathrooms. Carpets in Bedrooms. Owners are working with landscaping for the front and back yard. Very Bright and Airy. Laguna Elementary, Parks Jr. High, Sunny Hills High. Must See!!