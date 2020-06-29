1414 Pinon Place

Amenities

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Condo located in Fullerton! - This modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath at 1,141 sq. ft. is a spacious ground level, corner unit! As you enter the property, you are greeted with a large living room which has a fireplace ideal for cozy nights, high ceilings, and a sliding glass door to the gorgeous and spacious atrium.The dining room includes plenty of room making it perfect for entertaining guests! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, a built in microwave, gas burning range, a large kitchen sink, and a dishwasher. There is plenty of room for storage and food prep with the expansive counter tops and cabinets! The bedrooms all include spacious closets and expansive windows providing tons of natural lighting throughout. The spacious master bathroom features a private vanity area, and a separate room for the toilet and shower. The hallway bathroom includes a cabinet vanity, a shower and bathtub, and is very spacious! There is plenty of space for entertaining your guests! Property is conveniently located near the 57 freeway. Nearby you will also find Cal State Fullerton, Fullerton College, the Brea Mall, and plenty of options for shopping less than 2 miles away! Washer and Dryer included. Attached two car garage and guest parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No cats, 1 dog okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit.



No Cats Allowed



