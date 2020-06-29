All apartments in Fullerton
Location

1414 Pinon Place, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Condo located in Fullerton! - This modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath at 1,141 sq. ft. is a spacious ground level, corner unit! As you enter the property, you are greeted with a large living room which has a fireplace ideal for cozy nights, high ceilings, and a sliding glass door to the gorgeous and spacious atrium.The dining room includes plenty of room making it perfect for entertaining guests! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, a built in microwave, gas burning range, a large kitchen sink, and a dishwasher. There is plenty of room for storage and food prep with the expansive counter tops and cabinets! The bedrooms all include spacious closets and expansive windows providing tons of natural lighting throughout. The spacious master bathroom features a private vanity area, and a separate room for the toilet and shower. The hallway bathroom includes a cabinet vanity, a shower and bathtub, and is very spacious! There is plenty of space for entertaining your guests! Property is conveniently located near the 57 freeway. Nearby you will also find Cal State Fullerton, Fullerton College, the Brea Mall, and plenty of options for shopping less than 2 miles away! Washer and Dryer included. Attached two car garage and guest parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No cats, 1 dog okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit.

DRE #01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5463948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Pinon Place have any available units?
1414 Pinon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Pinon Place have?
Some of 1414 Pinon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Pinon Place currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Pinon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Pinon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Pinon Place is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Pinon Place offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Pinon Place offers parking.
Does 1414 Pinon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 Pinon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Pinon Place have a pool?
Yes, 1414 Pinon Place has a pool.
Does 1414 Pinon Place have accessible units?
No, 1414 Pinon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Pinon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Pinon Place has units with dishwashers.
