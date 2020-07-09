All apartments in Fullerton
140 W Knepp Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

140 W Knepp Avenue

140 West Knepp Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

140 West Knepp Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful tree lined neighborhood just minutes from Downtown Fullerton.  This lovely bungalow home is move-in ready with 2 bedrooms, 1 remodeled bathroom, dining room, living room and kitchen. Squeaky clean with fresh paint on bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, dining/living rooms. New upgrades in the last several years have been; solar panels, refrigerator, water heater, air conditioning, furnace, washer/dryer, window shutters, front patio wooden rails, front yard lawn. Backyard has a detached 2 car garage storage unit, patio areas perfect for entertaining. Close to schools, downtown Fullerton, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 W Knepp Avenue have any available units?
140 W Knepp Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 W Knepp Avenue have?
Some of 140 W Knepp Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 W Knepp Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
140 W Knepp Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 W Knepp Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 140 W Knepp Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 140 W Knepp Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 140 W Knepp Avenue offers parking.
Does 140 W Knepp Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 W Knepp Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 W Knepp Avenue have a pool?
No, 140 W Knepp Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 140 W Knepp Avenue have accessible units?
No, 140 W Knepp Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 140 W Knepp Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 W Knepp Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

