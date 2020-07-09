140 W Knepp Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful tree lined neighborhood just minutes from Downtown Fullerton. This lovely bungalow home is move-in ready with 2 bedrooms, 1 remodeled bathroom, dining room, living room and kitchen. Squeaky clean with fresh paint on bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, dining/living rooms. New upgrades in the last several years have been; solar panels, refrigerator, water heater, air conditioning, furnace, washer/dryer, window shutters, front patio wooden rails, front yard lawn. Backyard has a detached 2 car garage storage unit, patio areas perfect for entertaining. Close to schools, downtown Fullerton, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and more!