Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

1329 Shadow Lane

1329 Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Shadow Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
stunning views of Mt Baldy Mountains on a clear day you can see forever truly luxurious top of the line exquisite all one level downstairs open spacious condo with giant back yard custom slate patio with small grass area overlooking a vast open wooded area with none behind you for complete tprivacy. quiet serene feels like your at the spa or in the mountains. chefs kitchen complete with okeefe &meritmstove cooktop and additional newer over covered marble counters with a custom kitchen with top of the line cabinetry with marble from Ireland. Rustic cabin look with real pine hardwood flooring, real slate flooring in the kitchen and master bathroom. The master suite is oversized with a room for an office and walk in closet. Custom marble counter tops, the guest bathroom just off the second oversized guest bedroom has a jacuzzi tub built for 3 people! Custom suede Ralph Lauren wall paper, travertine tile with a newer custom tile that looks like real wood. Side by side washer and dryer in the laundry room. This condo comes with a refrigerator and washer and dryer. The guest bedroom has a custom closet organizer with cedar lined closets in both bedrooms. Just pained with a newer custom top of the line carpet and double panel Windows for lots of quiet days at home with a custom slate covered patio. tThis is really a dream condo,complete with a custom stained glass window that still lets in. A lot of natural sunlight. Recessed lighting custom front door and slate covered was way

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Shadow Lane have any available units?
1329 Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Shadow Lane have?
Some of 1329 Shadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1329 Shadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1329 Shadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 Shadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Shadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1329 Shadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1329 Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
