1329 Shadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

stunning views of Mt Baldy Mountains on a clear day you can see forever truly luxurious top of the line exquisite all one level downstairs open spacious condo with giant back yard custom slate patio with small grass area overlooking a vast open wooded area with none behind you for complete tprivacy. quiet serene feels like your at the spa or in the mountains. chefs kitchen complete with okeefe &meritmstove cooktop and additional newer over covered marble counters with a custom kitchen with top of the line cabinetry with marble from Ireland. Rustic cabin look with real pine hardwood flooring, real slate flooring in the kitchen and master bathroom. The master suite is oversized with a room for an office and walk in closet. Custom marble counter tops, the guest bathroom just off the second oversized guest bedroom has a jacuzzi tub built for 3 people! Custom suede Ralph Lauren wall paper, travertine tile with a newer custom tile that looks like real wood. Side by side washer and dryer in the laundry room. This condo comes with a refrigerator and washer and dryer. The guest bedroom has a custom closet organizer with cedar lined closets in both bedrooms. Just pained with a newer custom top of the line carpet and double panel Windows for lots of quiet days at home with a custom slate covered patio. tThis is really a dream condo,complete with a custom stained glass window that still lets in. A lot of natural sunlight. Recessed lighting custom front door and slate covered was way