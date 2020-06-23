All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1317 Luanne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1317 Luanne Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1317 Luanne Avenue

1317 Luanne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1317 Luanne Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spanish style 2 bedroom home in fantastic Fullerton neighborhood. Cozy family room with arched entry into formal dining room. Kitchen has brand new stove, recessed lighting and large pantry area. Home features laundry room with washerdryer hook-ups, ACheat, large storage room behind garage, 2 car detached garage and extra parking in long driveway. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Relaxing backyard with poolspa and plenty of patio areas. Gardening and pool service included. No pets, please. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties767236?sourcemarketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number for identification and security reasons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Luanne Avenue have any available units?
1317 Luanne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Luanne Avenue have?
Some of 1317 Luanne Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Luanne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Luanne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Luanne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Luanne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1317 Luanne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Luanne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1317 Luanne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Luanne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Luanne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1317 Luanne Avenue has a pool.
Does 1317 Luanne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1317 Luanne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Luanne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Luanne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College