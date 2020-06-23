1317 Luanne Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spanish style 2 bedroom home in fantastic Fullerton neighborhood. Cozy family room with arched entry into formal dining room. Kitchen has brand new stove, recessed lighting and large pantry area. Home features laundry room with washerdryer hook-ups, ACheat, large storage room behind garage, 2 car detached garage and extra parking in long driveway. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Relaxing backyard with poolspa and plenty of patio areas. Gardening and pool service included. No pets, please. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties767236?sourcemarketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number for identification and security reasons.