Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 W. Amerige Ave.

1316 West Amerige Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1316 West Amerige Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1316 W. Amerige Ave. Available 03/01/19 4 Bed, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Backyard - Spacious and charming 4 bed, 2 bath home in Fullerton. Hardwood floors throughout! Formal living room attached to formal dining room! PLUS family room with fireplace. Galley kitchen with modern cabinetry. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom and plenty of closet space. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer (as-is). Spacious backyard! 2 car detached garage.

Please submit for pets.

APPLY ONLINE: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$500/pet deposit (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

(RLNE4715070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 W. Amerige Ave. have any available units?
1316 W. Amerige Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 W. Amerige Ave. have?
Some of 1316 W. Amerige Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 W. Amerige Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1316 W. Amerige Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 W. Amerige Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 W. Amerige Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1316 W. Amerige Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1316 W. Amerige Ave. offers parking.
Does 1316 W. Amerige Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 W. Amerige Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 W. Amerige Ave. have a pool?
No, 1316 W. Amerige Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1316 W. Amerige Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1316 W. Amerige Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 W. Amerige Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 W. Amerige Ave. has units with dishwashers.
