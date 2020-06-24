Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1316 W. Amerige Ave. Available 03/01/19 4 Bed, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Backyard - Spacious and charming 4 bed, 2 bath home in Fullerton. Hardwood floors throughout! Formal living room attached to formal dining room! PLUS family room with fireplace. Galley kitchen with modern cabinetry. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom and plenty of closet space. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer (as-is). Spacious backyard! 2 car detached garage.



Please submit for pets.



APPLY ONLINE: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$500/pet deposit (if applicable)

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



(RLNE4715070)