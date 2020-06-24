1305 Post Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This stunning 1 level home has 2400 sq ft of living space in a very quiet neighborhood. Welcomed by front iron gates and an attached 2 car garage, ample amount of parking on the drive way as well. This 4 bedroom ,2 bath has laminate flooring and ample amount of natural lighting throughout. Entering in the front door, is a very spacious, high ceiling living room that also has a fire place and ceiling fan. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen that features granite counters tops, bay view windows that overlook the back garden. In addition, enjoy a granite breakfast island in the middle and plenty of cabinet space throughout the kitchen. The master bedroom suite has a walk-on closet and vanity area. the master bathroom is equipped with his and her sinks with granite counter top, and a large standing glass shower. There are washer and dryer hookups in the laundry room with plenty of storage space.