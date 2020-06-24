All apartments in Fullerton
1305 Post Road

1305 Post Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Post Rd, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This stunning 1 level home has 2400 sq ft of living space in a very quiet neighborhood. Welcomed by front iron gates and an attached 2 car garage, ample amount of parking on the drive way as well. This 4 bedroom ,2 bath has laminate flooring and ample amount of natural lighting throughout. Entering in the front door, is a very spacious, high ceiling living room that also has a fire place and ceiling fan. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen that features granite counters tops, bay view windows that overlook the back garden. In addition, enjoy a granite breakfast island in the middle and plenty of cabinet space throughout the kitchen. The master bedroom suite has a walk-on closet and vanity area. the master bathroom is equipped with his and her sinks with granite counter top, and a large standing glass shower. There are washer and dryer hookups in the laundry room with plenty of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Post Road have any available units?
1305 Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Post Road have?
Some of 1305 Post Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Post Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1305 Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Post Road offers parking.
Does 1305 Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Post Road have a pool?
No, 1305 Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Post Road have accessible units?
No, 1305 Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Post Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Post Road has units with dishwashers.
