1288 McFadden Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:39 PM

1288 McFadden Drive

1288 Mcfadden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1288 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful Gallery Walk Townhome in the Amerige Heights for LEASE. Wood Floor and Recessed Lights Through out. Master Bath with Dual Sinks. Living Room with Gas Fire Place, Laundry Upstairs, Balcony, 2 Car Tandem Parking with Direct Access, HOA includes High-speed internet and Lots of Association Amenities like, Pools and Spas, Parks, Sport Clubs. Conveniently Close to Shopping, Dining, Fitness and Excellent Schools – Robert Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr. High and Sunny Hills High Schools. Very Bright and Airy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

