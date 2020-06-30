1288 McFadden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful Gallery Walk Townhome in the Amerige Heights for LEASE. Wood Floor and Recessed Lights Through out. Master Bath with Dual Sinks. Living Room with Gas Fire Place, Laundry Upstairs, Balcony, 2 Car Tandem Parking with Direct Access, HOA includes High-speed internet and Lots of Association Amenities like, Pools and Spas, Parks, Sport Clubs. Conveniently Close to Shopping, Dining, Fitness and Excellent Schools – Robert Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr. High and Sunny Hills High Schools. Very Bright and Airy.