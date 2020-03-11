1270 Mc Fadden Drive

Amenities
Welcome to Gallery Walk in Amerige! This completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo unit offers fresh paint, new wood flooring, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Direct access to 2 car garage with washer and dryer inside the unit. Amenities include pool, spa, 8 parks, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Within walking distance is Albertson's Target, Barnes & Noble, and other shopping and dining options. Sunny Hills High School is within a 5 minute drive in Amerige Heights, Fisler Elementary & Arborland Mentossori are within walking distance directly across the street.