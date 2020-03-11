All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1270 Mc Fadden Drive

1270 Mcfadden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to Gallery Walk in Amerige! This completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo unit offers fresh paint, new wood flooring, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Direct access to 2 car garage with washer and dryer inside the unit. Amenities include pool, spa, 8 parks, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Within walking distance is Albertson's Target, Barnes & Noble, and other shopping and dining options. Sunny Hills High School is within a 5 minute drive in Amerige Heights, Fisler Elementary & Arborland Mentossori are within walking distance directly across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Mc Fadden Drive have any available units?
1270 Mc Fadden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 Mc Fadden Drive have?
Some of 1270 Mc Fadden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Mc Fadden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Mc Fadden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Mc Fadden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1270 Mc Fadden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1270 Mc Fadden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1270 Mc Fadden Drive does offer parking.
Does 1270 Mc Fadden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1270 Mc Fadden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Mc Fadden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1270 Mc Fadden Drive has a pool.
Does 1270 Mc Fadden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1270 Mc Fadden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Mc Fadden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 Mc Fadden Drive has units with dishwashers.
