All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1239 Candlewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1239 Candlewood Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:18 AM

1239 Candlewood Drive

1239 North Candlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1239 North Candlewood Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Lovely spacious 4 bed room and 2.5 bath house in desired Park Vista in Fullerton. Owner totally completed renovation 3 years ago before current tenants moved in and pictures on the MLS are 3 years ago features. Bright color laminated wood floor, custom crown molding, base board and double pane window throughout. Wonderful floor plan. Spacious family room with fire place and separate living room. Your kitchen is spacious with eat-in kitchen area, and a bar style counter top is just as nice to enjoy your morning breakfast and overlooks backyard. Backyard also concreted newly for perfect relaxing. Double entry door leads to upstairs for 4 bed rooms and 2 bathes. Master bed totally remodeled looks like suite. Retreat area converted to elegance walking closet and bath room is reborn stylishly. Clean concrete drive way. New stylish shelves in garage. Great neighborhood and school district…Fisler…Sunny Hills…Very close to major shopping center in area and market, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Candlewood Drive have any available units?
1239 Candlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 Candlewood Drive have?
Some of 1239 Candlewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Candlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Candlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Candlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1239 Candlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1239 Candlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1239 Candlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1239 Candlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Candlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Candlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1239 Candlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Candlewood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1239 Candlewood Drive has accessible units.
Does 1239 Candlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 Candlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College