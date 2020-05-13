1239 Candlewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Lovely spacious 4 bed room and 2.5 bath house in desired Park Vista in Fullerton. Owner totally completed renovation 3 years ago before current tenants moved in and pictures on the MLS are 3 years ago features. Bright color laminated wood floor, custom crown molding, base board and double pane window throughout. Wonderful floor plan. Spacious family room with fire place and separate living room. Your kitchen is spacious with eat-in kitchen area, and a bar style counter top is just as nice to enjoy your morning breakfast and overlooks backyard. Backyard also concreted newly for perfect relaxing. Double entry door leads to upstairs for 4 bed rooms and 2 bathes. Master bed totally remodeled looks like suite. Retreat area converted to elegance walking closet and bath room is reborn stylishly. Clean concrete drive way. New stylish shelves in garage. Great neighborhood and school district…Fisler…Sunny Hills…Very close to major shopping center in area and market, restaurants.