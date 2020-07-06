1113 S CEDAR AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FULLERTON 4BR HOME--NEW ON MARKET - BE THE FIRST TO VIEW AND APPLY FOR THIS WONDERFUL FULLERTON HOME. Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house for rent in Fullerton for a great price. The home is conveniently located on Cedar Ave (near Orangethorpe & Brookhurst) in a quiet residential neighborhood. With almost 1500 sq ft of living space this home feels very spacious inside. The kitchen displays natural wood cabinetry, tile counter tops, lots of cabinets and plenty of storage space. The living room has a fireplace and wonderful view of the covered patio and backyard area. The rooms are all good sized and feature hardwood floors. There is no carpet in this home, all hard surfaces. Attached to the home is a 2-car garage with plenty of storage & a garage opener. Washer and dryer hookups are located inside the home right off of kitchen area. The home has forced air heat and central air conditioning. Small pets may be considered with an additional security deposit. Rent includes gardening service but tenants are responsible for all utilities. Close to schools, shopping, and freeway access.This home will not last long, contact us today to arrange a personal showing. View more information & apply online today directly from our website RentwithSkyline.com



(RLNE5767960)