All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1113 S CEDAR AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1113 S CEDAR AVE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

1113 S CEDAR AVE

1113 South Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1113 South Cedar Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FULLERTON 4BR HOME--NEW ON MARKET - BE THE FIRST TO VIEW AND APPLY FOR THIS WONDERFUL FULLERTON HOME. Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house for rent in Fullerton for a great price. The home is conveniently located on Cedar Ave (near Orangethorpe & Brookhurst) in a quiet residential neighborhood. With almost 1500 sq ft of living space this home feels very spacious inside. The kitchen displays natural wood cabinetry, tile counter tops, lots of cabinets and plenty of storage space. The living room has a fireplace and wonderful view of the covered patio and backyard area. The rooms are all good sized and feature hardwood floors. There is no carpet in this home, all hard surfaces. Attached to the home is a 2-car garage with plenty of storage & a garage opener. Washer and dryer hookups are located inside the home right off of kitchen area. The home has forced air heat and central air conditioning. Small pets may be considered with an additional security deposit. Rent includes gardening service but tenants are responsible for all utilities. Close to schools, shopping, and freeway access.This home will not last long, contact us today to arrange a personal showing. View more information & apply online today directly from our website RentwithSkyline.com

(RLNE5767960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 S CEDAR AVE have any available units?
1113 S CEDAR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 S CEDAR AVE have?
Some of 1113 S CEDAR AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 S CEDAR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1113 S CEDAR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 S CEDAR AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 S CEDAR AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1113 S CEDAR AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1113 S CEDAR AVE offers parking.
Does 1113 S CEDAR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 S CEDAR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 S CEDAR AVE have a pool?
No, 1113 S CEDAR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1113 S CEDAR AVE have accessible units?
No, 1113 S CEDAR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 S CEDAR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 S CEDAR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College