1100 W. Fern Drive

Large Luxury Home in Fantastic Neighborhood - Amazing 3 bedroom home on 16,000 lot with park-like grounds in the fantastic Golden Hills neighborhood. Large kitchen that opens to a quaint breakfast nook with access to enclosed patio. Formal dining room with fireplace, sitting area, home office and spacious family room with soaring ceilings, dramatic fireplace and French doors that open to a large tree covered patio. The master bedroom suite is secluded on second floor with fireplace and balcony access overlooking park like grounds. The back yard is spacious featuring large patio for entertaining, grass areas for playing and charming play house for the kids. Home features laundry room, 2 car garage and AC/heat. Brand new paint, carpeting and roof. Lovely vintage homes in great locations like this do not come along often.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/904471?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text. Note: Lockbox is on the kitchen door by the garage.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



