All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1100 W. Fern Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1100 W. Fern Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

1100 W. Fern Drive

1100 West Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1100 West Fern Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Luxury Home in Fantastic Neighborhood - Amazing 3 bedroom home on 16,000 lot with park-like grounds in the fantastic Golden Hills neighborhood. Large kitchen that opens to a quaint breakfast nook with access to enclosed patio. Formal dining room with fireplace, sitting area, home office and spacious family room with soaring ceilings, dramatic fireplace and French doors that open to a large tree covered patio. The master bedroom suite is secluded on second floor with fireplace and balcony access overlooking park like grounds. The back yard is spacious featuring large patio for entertaining, grass areas for playing and charming play house for the kids. Home features laundry room, 2 car garage and AC/heat. Brand new paint, carpeting and roof. Lovely vintage homes in great locations like this do not come along often.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/904471?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text. Note: Lockbox is on the kitchen door by the garage.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE4896376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W. Fern Drive have any available units?
1100 W. Fern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 W. Fern Drive have?
Some of 1100 W. Fern Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 W. Fern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W. Fern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W. Fern Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 W. Fern Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1100 W. Fern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1100 W. Fern Drive offers parking.
Does 1100 W. Fern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 W. Fern Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W. Fern Drive have a pool?
No, 1100 W. Fern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1100 W. Fern Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 W. Fern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W. Fern Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 W. Fern Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College