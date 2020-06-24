1075 N Richman Knoll

Amenities

Located on a private, elevated lot measuring over ¾ acre, this expansive property offers gracious country living in the city. Flanked by towering trees and natural landscaping, a gently ascending driveway leads to a convenient multi-vehicle parking area and 3-car garage. This single level ranch home has 4 bedrooms and hosts 3 baths and a spacious office. Features include soaring paneled & beamed ceilings, 2 fireplaces, built-in custom cabinetry, individual laundry room and energy-efficient solar panels (electrical bill is between $200 to $300 per month). Generously sized living with fireplace, family and dining rooms, each with walls of glass “to bring the outside in,” offer ample space for impressive indoor entertaining. In the bright kitchen, enjoy a center island and a breakfast nook with patio access. Connected to the master suite is spacious office with walls of bookcases, a fireplace and backyard entry. The master suite hosts an enormous walk-in closet and a stunning stone-enhanced master bath with separate shower, over-sized spa tub, and double sinks. The backyard boasts a roof-covered patio, sweeping lawn area, shade trees and spacious gazebo with gas BBQ. Located in award-winning Laguna Rd Elementary, Parks Jr High and Sunny Hills High School. Landlord will take care of gardening and landscaping which is about $500 per month, included in lease payment. Contact Regina Rey for more information 714-931-1159