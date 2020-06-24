All apartments in Fullerton
1075 N Richman Knoll

1075 N Richman Knls · No Longer Available
Location

1075 N Richman Knls, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located on a private, elevated lot measuring over ¾ acre, this expansive property offers gracious country living in the city. Flanked by towering trees and natural landscaping, a gently ascending driveway leads to a convenient multi-vehicle parking area and 3-car garage. This single level ranch home has 4 bedrooms and hosts 3 baths and a spacious office. Features include soaring paneled & beamed ceilings, 2 fireplaces, built-in custom cabinetry, individual laundry room and energy-efficient solar panels (electrical bill is between $200 to $300 per month). Generously sized living with fireplace, family and dining rooms, each with walls of glass “to bring the outside in,” offer ample space for impressive indoor entertaining. In the bright kitchen, enjoy a center island and a breakfast nook with patio access. Connected to the master suite is spacious office with walls of bookcases, a fireplace and backyard entry. The master suite hosts an enormous walk-in closet and a stunning stone-enhanced master bath with separate shower, over-sized spa tub, and double sinks. The backyard boasts a roof-covered patio, sweeping lawn area, shade trees and spacious gazebo with gas BBQ. Located in award-winning Laguna Rd Elementary, Parks Jr High and Sunny Hills High School. Landlord will take care of gardening and landscaping which is about $500 per month, included in lease payment. Contact Regina Rey for more information 714-931-1159

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 N Richman Knoll have any available units?
1075 N Richman Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1075 N Richman Knoll have?
Some of 1075 N Richman Knoll's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 N Richman Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
1075 N Richman Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 N Richman Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 1075 N Richman Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1075 N Richman Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 1075 N Richman Knoll offers parking.
Does 1075 N Richman Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 N Richman Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 N Richman Knoll have a pool?
No, 1075 N Richman Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 1075 N Richman Knoll have accessible units?
No, 1075 N Richman Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 N Richman Knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 N Richman Knoll has units with dishwashers.
