1061 Mandarin Place

Amenities
Great Tri-level floor plan with a first-floor guestroom in new developed area in Fullerton by KB Home! Richly upgraded including many custom features like lots of built-ins, recessed lightings to ceiling fans. Side-by Side SS Fridge included with walk in pantry, Washer & Dryer included, white cabinets with granite counter top! Wood like flooring through out the house.... Large walk-in closet at master bedroom; Wiser Energy Mgmt System. Energy Star qualified homes certified by third-party inspector. Easy acess to Fwys 91, 5; Metrolink station just minutes away; Shopping Center across the street with Starbucks, Rite Aid, and Chase Bank.