1061 Mandarin Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Tri-level floor plan with a first-floor guestroom in new developed area in Fullerton by KB Home! Richly upgraded including many custom features like lots of built-ins, recessed lightings to ceiling fans. Side-by Side SS Fridge included with walk in pantry, Washer & Dryer included, white cabinets with granite counter top! Wood like flooring through out the house.... Large walk-in closet at master bedroom; Wiser Energy Mgmt System. Energy Star qualified homes certified by third-party inspector. Easy acess to Fwys 91, 5; Metrolink station just minutes away; Shopping Center across the street with Starbucks, Rite Aid, and Chase Bank.