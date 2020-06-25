All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:58 AM

1061 Mandarin Place

1061 Mandarin Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Mandarin Pl, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Great Tri-level floor plan with a first-floor guestroom in new developed area in Fullerton by KB Home! Richly upgraded including many custom features like lots of built-ins, recessed lightings to ceiling fans. Side-by Side SS Fridge included with walk in pantry, Washer & Dryer included, white cabinets with granite counter top! Wood like flooring through out the house.... Large walk-in closet at master bedroom; Wiser Energy Mgmt System. Energy Star qualified homes certified by third-party inspector. Easy acess to Fwys 91, 5; Metrolink station just minutes away; Shopping Center across the street with Starbucks, Rite Aid, and Chase Bank.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Mandarin Place have any available units?
1061 Mandarin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Mandarin Place have?
Some of 1061 Mandarin Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Mandarin Place currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Mandarin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Mandarin Place pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Mandarin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1061 Mandarin Place offer parking?
No, 1061 Mandarin Place does not offer parking.
Does 1061 Mandarin Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 Mandarin Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Mandarin Place have a pool?
No, 1061 Mandarin Place does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Mandarin Place have accessible units?
No, 1061 Mandarin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Mandarin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Mandarin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
