Fullerton, CA
1049 Glenhaven Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

1049 Glenhaven Avenue

1049 Glenhaven Ave · No Longer Available
Fullerton
Location

1049 Glenhaven Ave, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely ranch style home has 3 bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths, and is within the popular Golden Hill neighborhood. Spacious living room has cozy fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, and dual sliding doors that bring in tons of natural light and connect both indoor and outdoor living spaces. Den could double as a 4th bedroom but there is no closet. Large kitchen has ample cabinet space, dual oven, and custom dinette. Bedrooms have original refinished hardwood floors and are good sized. Master bedroom features a beautiful remodeled on-suite bath with claw foot tub, stand up shower, subway tiles, and large vanity. Perfect sized backyard with lawn and patio area. The original 2 car garage has been doubled in size and is now 48 ft long, making room for large work space or 2 additional garage parking spots. Home features original hardwood floors, central AC/Heat, long driveway, and ample storage. Energy efficient upgrades include attic/wall insulation and new windows. This address feeds Golden Hill Elementary, Nicolas Junior High, and Fullerton High School. Tenant will pay all utilities. Owner pays for gardener. There is a $40 per applicant (defined as any proposed occupant 18yrs+) non refundable screening fee. See Media section for Minimum Rental Requirements. For more info or showings contact listing agent Todd Foust 714 686 6946

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Glenhaven Avenue have any available units?
1049 Glenhaven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 Glenhaven Avenue have?
Some of 1049 Glenhaven Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Glenhaven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Glenhaven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Glenhaven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Glenhaven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1049 Glenhaven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Glenhaven Avenue offers parking.
Does 1049 Glenhaven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Glenhaven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Glenhaven Avenue have a pool?
No, 1049 Glenhaven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Glenhaven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1049 Glenhaven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Glenhaven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Glenhaven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
