1049 Glenhaven Avenue

This lovely ranch style home has 3 bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths, and is within the popular Golden Hill neighborhood. Spacious living room has cozy fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, and dual sliding doors that bring in tons of natural light and connect both indoor and outdoor living spaces. Den could double as a 4th bedroom but there is no closet. Large kitchen has ample cabinet space, dual oven, and custom dinette. Bedrooms have original refinished hardwood floors and are good sized. Master bedroom features a beautiful remodeled on-suite bath with claw foot tub, stand up shower, subway tiles, and large vanity. Perfect sized backyard with lawn and patio area. The original 2 car garage has been doubled in size and is now 48 ft long, making room for large work space or 2 additional garage parking spots. Home features original hardwood floors, central AC/Heat, long driveway, and ample storage. Energy efficient upgrades include attic/wall insulation and new windows. This address feeds Golden Hill Elementary, Nicolas Junior High, and Fullerton High School. Tenant will pay all utilities. Owner pays for gardener. There is a $40 per applicant (defined as any proposed occupant 18yrs+) non refundable screening fee. See Media section for Minimum Rental Requirements. For more info or showings contact listing agent Todd Foust 714 686 6946