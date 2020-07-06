1037 Creekside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Beautiful Malvern Creek Condo! This property features 2 Bedrooms+Loft & 2.5 Bathrooms, approx. 1381 sq ft. As you enter this beautiful open layout, you will be greeted by an entry with high ceilings, large open Living Room connected to the back patio with scenic views of the hills behind. New laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, newer high-end LG appliances & recessed LED lighting! Upstairs is a large master suite with high ceilings and walk in closet. Second bedroom also has high ceilings & a great view of the hills. Spacious Loft & hallway bathroom. Some benefits of this home: water softener, water purifier, window blinds/coverings, attached 2 car garage with direct access, and laundry hookups. This property is nestled in the rear of the community so you may enjoy the peace and quiet ambiance! Malvern Creek features; pool, spa, greenbelts, clubhouse & very ample parking for guests. Walking distance to dining, shopping & award-winning Fullerton school district, FISLER AND SUNNY HILLS!