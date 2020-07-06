All apartments in Fullerton
1037 Creekside Drive

1037 North Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1037 North Creekside Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Beautiful Malvern Creek Condo! This property features 2 Bedrooms+Loft & 2.5 Bathrooms, approx. 1381 sq ft. As you enter this beautiful open layout, you will be greeted by an entry with high ceilings, large open Living Room connected to the back patio with scenic views of the hills behind. New laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, newer high-end LG appliances & recessed LED lighting! Upstairs is a large master suite with high ceilings and walk in closet. Second bedroom also has high ceilings & a great view of the hills. Spacious Loft & hallway bathroom. Some benefits of this home: water softener, water purifier, window blinds/coverings, attached 2 car garage with direct access, and laundry hookups. This property is nestled in the rear of the community so you may enjoy the peace and quiet ambiance! Malvern Creek features; pool, spa, greenbelts, clubhouse & very ample parking for guests. Walking distance to dining, shopping & award-winning Fullerton school district, FISLER AND SUNNY HILLS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Creekside Drive have any available units?
1037 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 1037 Creekside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1037 Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Creekside Drive offers parking.
Does 1037 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Creekside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1037 Creekside Drive has a pool.
Does 1037 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1037 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 Creekside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

